Dear Editor:
On behalf of the Roy Williams Foundation, I would like to humbly thank those who participated in the Sept. 11 20-year memorial event that was held in Poncha Springs on that beautiful Saturday morning.
The opening prayer delivered by Dennis Hunter was spot on as it reflected well what was in the hearts of all patriotic Americans on that somber anniversary. The color guard ceremonies both at the Veterans Memorial and later at Town Hall were well executed and moving. The flawless rendition of taps, beautifully played by Ted Sarai on his bugle, and the beautiful anthem of our nation, masterfully sung by Jennifer Scanga, left no dry eyes in the vicinity.
An honest debt of gratitude is owed, therefore, to our local members of the Angel of Shavano Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3820; members of our local Ray Lines Post No. 64 of the American Legion; all of our first-responder organizations, both professional and volunteer, who represented their respective agencies; and members of our board of directors, some of whom traveled hundreds of miles to attend, Zach Crevier, Kit Steimle, Alhaji Bangura and David Newton.
Our speakers included Kit Steimle, James Storey, Alhaji Bangura and John Troxell. All of them really touched and moved our audience with their words. The sacrifices made by the men and women who serve our nation during wartime and those who continually serve our society in a first-responder capacity to protect our lives, rights and freedoms are not to be diminished. These brave people not only place their lives on the line, they place their souls there too.
We would also like to thank all of our sponsors and volunteers who made financial or physical contributions to the event: Collegiate Peaks Bank, Black Roofing, Melissa Bartlett and many others, some anonymous, the Town of Poncha Springs for the facility, Cody and Jenna Collyer, Dee Nachtrieb, Sarah, Jesse, Brayden and Maci Pridemore, Shawn and Tommy Kelley, Dennis Ridley.
Also: “D” and Donald of the Hunger Junction – the food was amazing; Jim Mundy of Lighthouse Ministries, who helped distribute the leftover food to the needy in our community; Lagree’s grocery store; The Mountain Mail Staff for the nice graphics, advertising and coverage as well as our local radio stations.
Lastly, we would like to thank our patriotic Americans who came out to recognize, embrace and appreciate our veterans and first responders. Together, we will find a way to help these brave souls better deal with the psychological trauma associated with the maintenance of freedom and public safety.
For more information, or to make a tax-deductible donation to our organization, please visit the roywilliamsfoundation.org. There you will also find a link to view the ceremonies and speakers.
Bret M. Collyer,
Salida