It has been nearly a year since the Sangre de Cristo Electric Association (SDCEA) rolled out proposed rate changes with little advance warning to or involvement with their cooperative members.
While the rate structure design process was a misstep on the part of the staff and board of SDCEA, members like me bear some responsibility for our historic lack of involvement with our own electric company. Let’s change that.
The Ark Valley Coalition for a Sustainable Energy Future (AVEF) formed to advocate for a responsible, clean-energy future for the SDCEA members and valley community. Together with other supportive co-op members, the board of AVEF has been communicating with and tracking activity at SDCEA.
Even though the proposed rate structure from one year ago was rescinded, a new one is on its way. So, it’s time to amplify our voices.
As a follow-up to a survey that AVEF conducted during the month of November, we are inviting you to come hear about the survey results, discuss challenges that were revealed and consider solutions and take action.
These community engagement sessions will be held in three locations on three different days in January. We welcome you at one or more of the sessions, which will be professionally facilitated by Kim Smoyer of Smoyer and Associates:
Jan. 7: Howard Hall, 10 a.m.-noon
Jan. 10: Poncha Springs Town Hall, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Jan. 12: Buena Vista Community Center, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Your registration helps us plan for adequate materials and food (yes, food) for these community meetings. We look forward to collaborating with you.