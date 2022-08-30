The Central Colorado Mountain Riders (CCMR) motorcycle club and the Salida, Saguache, Gunnison and Del Norte U.S. Forest Service districts jointly worked on a section of the Colorado and Continental Trail near Marshall Pass at Headwater Hill recently.
CCMR adopted this trail segment in 2017 and inherited a major mud bog in this section. The muddy area has become worse in the last several years. Complicating the issue, the trail is in three ranger districts. CCMR and the Colorado Trail Foundation have been working on a fix for several years.
The USFS Salida Ranger District took the lead within the Forest Service districts and helped keep this project moving. We held a meeting July 21 at the site and created a plan. Salida Ranger District agreed to purchase road base and rent a mini excavator. CCMR committed funding provided by a $5K Fox Factory Trail Trust grant we submitted and were awarded this year. CCMR also committed volunteers to move the road base to the site and operate the excavator.
Anthony, CCMR vice president, and CCMR member Shaun hauled a CCMR member’s personal trailer, tractor and ATV to the staging site on top of Marshall Pass July 31 and camped there all week. Four dump truck loads (45 yards) of Salida Ranger District-provided road base were delivered Aug. 1. Man, that is a lot of dirt!
CCMR President Bob picked up the rented mini excavator from Colorado Springs and delivered it to the staging site Aug. 1 and then delivered another personal tractor to the site. On Aug. 2-4 the main focus was moving all that dirt up to Headwater Hill.
One tractor was used to load the dirt onto Forest Service trucks that drove up the 2.5 miles to Headwater Hill where it was staged in a pile. The other tractor moved the dirt into the bog area. We also used Gunnison USFS-powered wheelbarrows to move the dirt past where the tractor could go. The Forest Service and CCMR crews worked all week moving dirt, building crib walls, digging drains, installing geogrid and laying dirt. We had some issues like the excavator track coming off, tractor flat tire, tractor hydraulic leak and monster rain and hail events that made work more difficult and collapsed and soaked sleeping tents.
In spite of all of the challenges, this great team got a lot done. We recovered all the equipment from Marshall Pass on Aug. 5 and 6. CCMR volunteers totaled 160-plus hours on this week-long project and had fun doing it.
All in all, it was a great team and great teamwork. And passing hikers were interested to know that a motorcycle club was working on this project. The project is not finished; the Colorado Trail Foundation has a work week scheduled in early September to complete the hand work. Afterwards, the multiuse trail will be greatly improved for all users.