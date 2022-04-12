Dear Editor:
Regarding the article “Legal fight marches on” published March 29, which reports on Roger Hill’s legal attacks on private property on behalf of himself and the general public.
Contrary to well-established law and two previous dismissals, Hill continues his attacks. He is not alone; there are a great many collectivists in Colorado and across our country who don’t agree with this fundamental American right.
The U.S. Public Land Survey System was established shortly after the Revolutionary War as a way to describe and record parcels of land for legal purposes. The Public Land Survey System ordinance was passed in 1785. In this system, land is divided into sections, each about 1 mile square. My point is rivers almost always flow over one of these squares exposing land on both sides of the river. The word adjacent is misleading in this article. Rivers are not adjacent to land; they flow over it.
As time goes on and the land is subdivided, it is common for owners to sell the land “cutoff” by the river. In these cases, the boundary line due to the river curvature is usually defined as river centerline. My point here is the riverbed remains private property even after it is divided.
Although the riverbed belongs to the owner, the water itself does not. The water itself is a mix of private and public property, which has led to the ability of the public to float down the river without trespassing. People in boats can fish the river, but they cannot step onto the riverbed/riverbank without permission.
There was a program in the late 1980s whereby the Colorado Fish and Game Department approached landowners to lease their riverbanks/riverbeds for public fishing. These voluntary leases opened up more of the Arkansas to public fishing, yet apparently not enough for Mr. Hill. It was about the time that the river was made a Colorado state park, which provided toilet and other facilities on or near private land.
Hill’s main argument that, at the time of statehood, the Arkansas River was navigable for commercial purposes is a real stretch. No, railroads were the mode of commercial transport in the upper Arkansas Valley, not the river itself. The argument is further disingenuous because he seeks this judgment for recreation purposes, not commercial purposes.
It was a huge mistake for the Court of Appeals to allow Hill to push forward after two dismissals. Attorney Alex Hood is right: The implications of Hill actually winning would be immense.
I agree with Commissioner Greg Felt, who said, “I think we have a really stable, well-established system for how we treat the ownership of land adjacent to and underneath rivers in Colorado.” If Hill wins, it will unleash many more conflicts and resolve little. Not only will the army of anglers be trudging up and down the riverbed, the general public will as well.
Private property rights are more than just dirt; defend mine and I will defend yours.
Mark Kostelic,
Salida