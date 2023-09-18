Dear Editor:
On Aug. 15 I attended a Salida City Council meeting where many local short-term rental owners sought to eliminate or reduce a tax voted on last November. Voters overwhelmingly supported a tax on STRs, and to me it’s clear why.
While STRs are not the cause of the current housing crisis, they remain a strong factor. The internet has allowed for a transformation in vacation shelters. Gone are the days of hotels and continental breakfast. The modern traveler seems to prefer the luxury of feeling at home and like a local. Often they can do this at prices comparable to a hotel room. So, it’s no wonder the popularity of STRs has skyrocketed.
Eager to invest in this business model, many local, part-time and foreign owners have profited from their abundance of living space. Some are able to travel and stay elsewhere during Salida’s peak seasons, others open up a section of their homes, and for those with second, third or 10th homes, their “Salida home” functions solely as a business and personal vacation spot.
The consequence has been an intensification in the commodification of housing. Housing has all but left the realm of a human right and has landed within a capitalist domain plagued by greed, corruption and resource gaps that continue to grow wider. Those without the resources to afford housing stability are made more unstable by those with the resources to turn housing into a business.
Rather than pointing out the incredible amount of privilege required to own an asset like an STR, I would like to thank those business owners/investors who do not oppose this tax, which made sense to so many voters. Not all STR owners oppose the tax imposed by Salida, and I want to applaud them for understanding that the business model they are profiting from has had harmful consequences for our long-term residence, and locals that can no longer compete within the current housing market.
As for the arguments by those opposing the tax, I find them unconvincing at best and insulting to those of us struggling to secure shelter, let alone profit off it. The STR tax, approved by voters, affirms that our community has prioritized full-time residents working hard and spending a huge portion of their income on rent over those fortunate enough to turn housing into a business.
Rikki Boucher,
Salida