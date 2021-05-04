Dear Editor:
The political cartoon titled, “U.S. Vaccines for Deadly Diseases,” published in your Tuesday, April 27, 2021 issue title is so sophomoric one wonders why you would give public forum to such nonsense.
It is, at best, a tongue-in-cheek paean to those who oppose the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Certainly no sane person, including law-abiding gun owners, is at peace with the level of gun violence in this country.
But we all know there is no vaccine for gun violence – it is not a disease. If you want to cite mental illness as a “disease” that drives gun violence, then you have a point. But again there is no vaccine for mental illness, only treatment.
If you’d like to compare U.S. gun-related deaths to other causes of death in our country, try a couple of these (2019 statistics unless cited differently):
Heart disease – 659,000; stroke – 150,000; diabetes – 87,000, all of which can be dramatically reduced in the general population through a healthy diet and regular exercise.
Smoking and alcohol-related deaths in the U.S. totaled 480,000 and 72,000 respectively (2017), some of which are reflected in annual heart disease and stroke statistics.
Compare these statistics to the number of gun-related deaths in the U.S.: 39,000 which includes 24,000 suicides.
Wishful thinking about a magic bullet (pun intended) to combat gun deaths will not alter our situation.
If we could concoct a “vaccine” of vastly improved mental health nationally, respect for our neighbors, and commitment to the preservation of law and order, the gun violence we all so strongly detest would begin to wane to an insignificant yet still unacceptable level.
Bill Roser,
Salida