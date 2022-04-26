Dear Editor:
To be or not to be?
A few weeks ago, I read an article in the paper about the Patio Pancake selling. I am in hopes that they don’t, as they are favored and loved by all of us.
So many favorite businesses are gone now, such as KFC, Taco Bell, Burger King, Pizza Hut, Country Bounty, E.T.’s Landing, and now maybe the Patio Pancake.
It’s so sad and depressing, as you get used to these establishments in your town.
We’re hoping that the younger generation of the Patio Pancake legacy will continue the business as before, with the same great service and smiles.
Patricia McKinney,
Salida