To add to Bret M. Collyer’s letter, “Yet I am the extremist,” the left calls conservatives Nazis.
Nazi translated into English is National Socialist German Workers Party.
Hitler suppressed free speech and persecuted his political enemies.
Hitler’s propaganda minister once said, “Propaganda must facilitate the displacement of aggression by specifying the targets for hatred.”
He also said, “A lie told once remains a lie but a lie told a thousand times becomes truth.” And “think of the press as a great keyboard on which the government can play.”
Today in America the majority of the press suppresses opinions from the right and only reports what the left wants you to hear.
Here in America we have sense and logic to determine what the truth was.
We used critical thinking, not critical race theory.
Take defund the police as an example.
Why would we defund the police? Maybe to replace them with a national police (FBI-Gestapo).
Why do we need unlimited abortion when there are so many ways of preventing pregnancy in the first place?
To condition us to accept it’s OK to kill a percentage of our population.
Why were so many people with COVID-19 sent to convalescent hospitals? To prepare us that it’s OK to kill the elderly.
When you analyze the left’s platform and see the truth, they’re the extremists, they’re the Nazis.
Remember, “Propaganda must facilitate the displacement of aggression by specifying the targets for hatred.”