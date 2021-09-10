Dear Editor:
A very exciting event is coming on Tuesday, Sept. 14. We will be celebrating National Healthy Aging Month, Chaffee County’s recent Age Friendly Community designation by AARP and our fabulous older adults who add so much richness to all of our lives.
You are invited to attend an Embracing Aging fair from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Mount Shavano Manor apartments at 525 W. 16th St. in Salida. There will be something for everyone to enjoy, including an art class, health screenings, entertainment and a free lunch.
You must register at www.embracingagingchaffee.com. This is an event for COVID vaccinated adults only and masks will be required for indoor activities.
I hope to see many of you at this fun event.
Marilyn Bouldin,
Salida