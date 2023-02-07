Feeling thankful to live where I do right now. I’m thankful Colorado is taking steps to eliminate plastic bag use, since we have no way to recycle them, and to support humane conditions for chickens. These are long-overdue practices, and I’m proud to see Colorado on the forefront of making them a reality in our nation.
And thirdly, I’m thankful for community members like recently retired Chaffee County Commissioner Rusty Granzella.
I first met Rusty, if memory serves, when he was serving on the Salida school board. I attended many school board meetings in those days, and I remember very often having a burning question – some issue it seemed was obvious but somehow no one was addressing.
Many of those times, just when I was on the verge of raising a question, board member Granzella would raise the issue. For instance, when Salida School District moved to a four-day week (which I was personally in favor of, but which clearly spelled hardship for so many local families), Rusty spoke up on behalf of those who would suffer from the change. He invited dialogue around tough issues that might otherwise have gone undiscussed. Similar things happened when he served on Salida City Council; he remained a voice for nonpartisan community wellness.
I want to thank Rusty for being an involved community member, and for taking the time to engage the hard questions, always with an eye to the wellbeing of his neighbors and fellow citizens. He has risen above partisanship, often taking the unpopular stance – not because any party told him to but because his heart told him that’s what was best for the community he loves. Rusty’s community service has been impressive, and Salida and Chaffee County are better for having had him serve us.
Along those lines, I heartily welcome P.T. to the position of filling those giant shoes recently vacated by Commissioner Granzella. I trust you’ll honor your predecessor by keeping an eye out for the whole. There is no greater nobility than using one’s power in service of others.
Blessings in 2023 and beyond, for all of us here in this beautiful valley.