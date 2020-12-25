Dear Editor:
Our community uplifts, inspires, and supports especially during the most challenging of times.
This year has been extremely difficult for most, but especially for our local artists and musicians who in order to ply their craft and make a living, rely on venues and the audiences that fill them.
These artists and musicians serenade us over drinks and entertain our friends and family as they gather to dance and mingle.
These artists are also the backbone and heartbeat of the community’s largest and most popular concert of the year, Salida’s Next Last Waltz.
Our goal, when we first started talking about an effort made toward the cast and crew of Salida’s
Next Last Waltz, was to be able to pay our Salida’s Next Last Waltz family for at least one of the “lost” shows due to COVID-19.
Thanks to the generosity of the Chaffee County Coronavirus Relief Fund, Hippie Radio and so many patrons, we were able to do just that. We cannot thank this community enough.
As always we would like to express our gratitude to our concert sponsors and venues: Kat McQuillan of Tenderfoot Health Collective, South Main Arts and Parks Trust, Amicas, The Ivy Ballroom at the Surf Hotel and the Steamplant.
Stay safe so we can boogie with you soon.
Thank you and happy holidays
Salida’s Next Last Waltz
Trevor “Bones” Davis,
Lindsay Sutton-Stephens
and George A Mossman