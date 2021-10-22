Dear Editor:
The Salida School District has a history of educating our students as well-rounded individuals.
We support Abby Jefferson for the Salida Board of Education. Abby gets our four As as a candidate. Abby will advocate for students in:
1. Academics with factual education.
2. Artistic talents of individuals.
3. Athletics which teach leadership and teamwork.
4. Aspiration building confidence and self-thinking skills.
These four As are Abby Jefferson’s as a candidate representing students, parents, staff and community. She lives in the family and guardianship difficulties facing our community today.
Abby has experience as a local business owner, employee, mother and wife and knows where the resources of a school district come from and who pays for them. Abby is ready to make the decisions that affect her children and family as well as your children and families.
Vote Abby Jefferson for Salida school board.
Rusty and Tangie Granzella,
Salida