Dear Editor:

Terry Scanga’s article in the July 15 Mountain Mail emphasized the role lower basin states have in the current Colorado River water crisis. However, Mr. Scanga’s conclusion that “the present crisis is more about having allowed the lower basin to overappropriate water from the system than the impact from the drier period of the past 20 years …” does not take into account other factors that should be considered when thinking about the current Colorado River crisis and its implications. Specifically: