Terry Scanga’s article in the July 15 Mountain Mail emphasized the role lower basin states have in the current Colorado River water crisis. However, Mr. Scanga’s conclusion that “the present crisis is more about having allowed the lower basin to overappropriate water from the system than the impact from the drier period of the past 20 years …” does not take into account other factors that should be considered when thinking about the current Colorado River crisis and its implications. Specifically:
1. When the Colorado River Compact was drafted in the 1920s, it was based on 30 years of streamflow records that suggested an average annual flow of 17.5 million acre-feet (21.6 km3) past Lee’s Ferry. Modern studies of tree rings have revealed that those three decades were probably the wettest in the past 500 to 1,200 years. The result was that the Colorado River Compact allocated more water to river users than actually exists in the Colorado River.
2. Data for the Colorado River drainage area over the past 100 years reflect a steady decrease in precipitation in the Colorado River drainage states.
3. Drought conditions are already common in the Southwest and drought periods are expected to become more frequent, intense and longer. Combined with expected population growth, climate change will exacerbate existing stresses.
4. The upper and lower basin states have a rapidly increasing population relying on a steadily decreasing resource (Colorado River water). Since 1970, the population of Nevada has increased by about 500 percent, Arizona by about 300 percent, California by about 50 percent and Colorado by about 200 percent.
5. Western hydropower accounts for about 53 percent of the renewable energy generated in the Western U.S. and about 16 percent of total Western grid power generation. This year, Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, the largest hydropower customer on the Colorado River system, has received only about two-thirds of its normal hydro supply.
6. Agriculture uses approximately 80 percent of the Colorado River’s water, using it to irrigate 15 percent of the nation’s farmland and produce 90 percent of the nation’s winter vegetables. Wheat, corn, berries and fresh produce are likely to be particularly strained by supply rationing to manage water-stress, as well as the crops used by farmers to feed cattle. California is the world’s fifth largest supplier of food, cotton fiber and other agricultural commodities as well as largest producer of food in the United States.
If we truly want to address the current (and future) water issues in the Colorado River drainage, we should focus on the root causes of the shortage and its implications for where and how water is used to support population growth, produce energy and grow our food.