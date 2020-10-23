Dear Editor:
I’m writing on behalf of Keith Baker for commissioner.
Mr. Baker began his career as a military officer, living by an honor code.
The early foundations of honesty and integrity still serve him well.
A diverse career in business and public service, enriches his background.
Managing businesses, doing strategic planning, and making tax and payroll payments through challenging economic cycles is a valuable experience.
Working with public finance and budgets at city and county levels complements the business background.
Mr. Baker is neither bought nor bossed by partisan influence.
He analyzes information and weighs decisions carefully.
We continue to learn of yet another dimension of his tireless efforts on behalf of all Chaffee citizens.
These efforts range widely, from the local area, to Denver, to Washington, D.C.
I’ve spent my adult life in rural Colorado, where it is easy to get acquainted with commissioners. Mr. Baker is the hardest working county commissioner I’ve known.
Let’s Keep Keith.
Jay Gingrich
Buena Vista