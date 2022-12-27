The members of Salida Masonic Lodge No. 57 AF & AM wish to offer our most sincere and appreciative thanks to the man who painted over some graffiti painted onto our lodge building.
Back in the early fall, an unknown person painted graffiti on the west-facing wall of our lodge at the corner of Third and G streets. While a temporary cover job was done to cover the vandalism, we had other maintenance priorities before we could get to repainting the wall.
Then to our great surprise, in early November, a man was spotted by one of our lodge members painting over the graffiti with the exact color of paint to match the lodge walls. It looks fantastic! He never gave his name or his personal reason for doing this charitable act.
The members of Salida Lodge No. 57 hope he sees this letter and knows how much this act of kindness meant to all of us. Thank you, sir, and we hope you have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
William Mick, past master,
for members of Salida Masonic Lodge No. 57