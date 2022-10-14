Elaine Allemang is running as a write-in candidate for Chaffee County clerk.
I’ve known Elaine since she moved to this area and was in Salida Rotary Club. Her desire to help serve the community was obvious.
Later she was involved in the Salida Senior Center, and I would see her there when I serviced their heating equipment.
It would later become Salida Community Center with Elaine as administrator.
She has brought in many new, helpful programs to keep the center as fluid as possible.
She has been Chamber Woman of the Year and Hardest Working Volunteer in Salida.
Her previous work experience in Texas shows she can do anything she puts her mind to and excel.
I’m asking that you write in Elaine Allemang on your ballot for Chaffee County clerk.
You must print the name and spell it correctly so your whole ballot doesn’t get tossed out; that’s what ballot instructions say.
In these turbulent times, we need to know our leaders are fairly chosen.
As community center director, Elaine has demonstrated herself to be hardworking, smart, capable, tough and honest.
Elaine would never ask anyone their political party affiliation before serving a meal.
That’s the way she would run the Chaffee County Clerk’s Office: above reproach.
I urge you to write in Elaine Allemang for Chaffee County clerk on Nov. 8.
Chaffee County deserves a fresh start, and her dedicated, selfless service proves she is the best person to serve as county clerk.