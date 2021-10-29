Dear Editor:
I’d like to extend an invitation to my anonymous neighbor who took it upon himself to assume and then go directly to police instead of taking the time to respectfully speak with me before going to authorities.
Neighbor, I’m saddened that you didn’t bother to have a conversation with me about facts. And, that your actions taint the climate of kindness and care in this neighborhood.
A well-loved teacher of many of ours taught us to do by others as we would have them do unto us. Next time, knock on my door – I will gladly open it and even welcome you in for a coffee, to listen to your concerns, which unfortunately in this case were unfounded and based in assumptions.
Thanks for making our recent move to this neighborhood a bit less welcoming. Thankfully, most folks who surround us here do live by the above guidelines and are the kindest folks around.
I invite you to next time take the time and care to discuss your concerns directly instead of going to police. I’m sure you would appreciate the same from myself and all of us.
Molly Leach,
Salida