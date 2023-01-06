On behalf of the Chaffee County Housing Authority, we would like to sincerely thank High Country Bank for orchestrating the “Night of the Nutcracker” special event to benefit the construction of Jane’s Place, which raised $11,000.
Jane’s Place incorporates the vision and passions of the late Jane Whitmer, whose deep legacy was centered in providing stability and care for children and families across Chaffee County.
Jane’s Place is moving forward to be an innovative adaptive housing project near the heart of downtown Salida on the corner of Third Street and Colo. 291, and will provide 17 rental housing units, a nonprofit incubator meeting space and a social enterprise coffee shop.
Housing units will serve the needs of our diverse and growing seasonal workforce, households in transition or in emergency need, AmeriCorps volunteers, new recruits to our workforce and families who are striving to exit homelessness.
Jane’s Place would not be possible without our partners and generous community members. Our sincere gratitude to all the businesses who sponsored, the over 80 youth and adults who volunteered their time, created costumes and participated in countless hours of dance practices to originate this first-time event.
This magical evening would not have come to life without the coordination, care and talents of Robin NeJame, who orchestrated all sponsorships, volunteers and countless event details on behalf of High Country Bank. A sincere note of gratitude to the High Country Bank board, staff and bank President Niki Stotler for believing in creating the “Night of the Nutcracker” to benefit the Jane’s Place endeavor.
If you have any questions, would like to make a further contribution or join our campaign efforts, please call Becky Gray at 719-530-2590.
Becky Gray, executive director,
and Craig Nielson, board chair,
Chaffee Housing Authority