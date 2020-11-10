Dear Editor:
High Country Bank recently presented Friends of Salida Skateparks with a check for $2,000 to help purchase amenities for the new skatepark.
Amenities such as a shade pavilion, lighting and benches will help us reach our goal of providing Salida with a brand new state-of-the-art skatepark that will provide park users with a safer place to recreate outdoors.
This public project would have never been possible without the support of our local organizations, especially businesses such as High Country Bank that continuously give back to our community by financially supporting so many valuable volunteer groups and programs working to better our town.
We are filled with gratitude and humbled by the generosity you have shown us. Once again, we are reminded of what a special community we have in Salida!
Amy Reed
Friends of Salida Skateparks