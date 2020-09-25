Dear Editor:
Want your vote to count? Then vote “yes” on Proposition 113.
Friday, Sept. 19, the (Mountain Mail) editorial said “electing a president by popular vote means small states like Colorado lose their electoral voice to much larger states.” Colorado is 21st in population with 29 other states smaller than us. Colorado does not lose our electoral voice when we vote for Proposition 113. We have nine electoral votes now and will have nine with a national popular vote (electing the president).
When our forefathers were trying to decide how to elect the president and vice president, doing it by popular vote only lost out by one vote. Electing our leaders by popular vote is not a new idea. The League of Women Voters has been supporting direct popular vote for president since 1970. And our own League of Women Voters of Chaffee County supports a “yes” vote on Proposition 113.
The reason behind the popular vote movement is that each of us should have our vote count. With our present electoral college, 1.2 million Coloradans who voted for Trump in 2016 had their votes tossed aside because they weren’t in the majority. The same goes for Democrats in Kansas, Texas or any other red state. Each of us should have a voice in who is our president. One person has one vote no matter where they live.
National Popular Vote does not get rid of the electoral college. It will award our nine Colorado electors to whomever wins the most votes nationally. So all the Republican votes in Colorado would count toward the national total just like all the Democratic votes in Texas would.
With the present electoral system, battleground states (competitive states that could either go for the Democratic or the Republican candidate) are where the power to influence is. And there are only a few of those – it is looking like it is maybe eight this election cycle.
Colorado in 2016 was a battleground state; but in this election cycle we are not. These battleground states get the bulk of the presidential visits and the media’s attention.
This election cycle we do not have the influence we had in 2016. But more to the point, presidential candidates need to care about all states, not just battleground states.
They need to hear the concerns of citizens within each state’s rural areas, small towns, suburbia and big cities. National Popular Vote would ensure that to win, presidential candidates had to listen to all of us – not just those in battleground states. One person has one vote no matter where they live.
Have your vote count and vote “yes” on Proposition 113.
Terry Andrews,
Salida