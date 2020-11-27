Dear Editor:
Along with so many others, I was saddened to learn of Joe Cogan’s recent passing.
I first met Mr. Cogan in the late 1990s while he was serving on the Colorado Division of Wildlife’s local Habitat Partnership Committee which, along with division representatives, ranchers and sportsmen, worked collaboratively to assist ranchers with game damage problems.
Mr. Cogan was willing to give of his time to solve problems and build partnerships to assist the ranching community.
Later, in 2001, he agreed to assist the fledgling Land Trust of the Upper Arkansas as a representative of the agricultural community.
And in 2009, Mr. Cogan and family donated, through a conservation easement, 500 acres of ranch land in Chubb Park which is bordered by upper Trout Creek Pass.
Through much of this time between 2001 and 2009 when the Chubb Park conservation easement was finalized, I wore two hats, one with the Division of Wildlife, and one as president of LTUA.
While wearing my LTUA hat, I would stop by Mr. Cogan’s place and “just talk” with him and Arlene.
Of course, I would first be greeted by Molly whose lips raised to show teeth, was as Mr. Cogan explained with a chuckle, just “grinning.” He had a wry sense of humor. Similarly, he once explained that a photo of him in the kitchen was to keep the mice away.
Below the historic house, Mr. Cogan once regaled me in the history of his grandfather working on the railroad and how he often stopped at what is now the home place.
Then we checked out the small hydro plant below the house and the stream that feeds it.
Mr. Cogan pointed out all the component parts that went into the hydro plant fabrication, and the adjustments made by his son, Bruce, to assure it was properly calibrated to supply several houses with electricity. Out on the ranch lands, Mr. Cogan would point out remnants of the New Deal era Civilian Conservation Corps impoundments and contouring.
The history and remnants of old 1880s rail beds were also discussed.
Over the years and following my most active roles with LTUA, now Central Colorado Conservancy, I saw Mr. Cogan less often—usually at our annual fund raisers.
Today, when I pass the Cogan home place, I think of him and the leadership he provided in various ways to so many in our valley. Warm thoughts continue. And my sincere condolences to Arlene, Brian, Bruce, and Laurie.
Bruce Goforth
Salida