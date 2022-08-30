Dear Editor:
What troubled times are these for the USA. Emotions are running high. Talk of “civil war,” which we would all lose in a horrible way. Maybe we should focus on those who divide us to maintain power.
A brother should not fight his brother because his guardian wills it. Maybe the brothers should talk about their guardian. Those who seem to provoke these conflicts are those charged to prevent them. We must remember the bureaucrats and our representatives work for us, or the “deal is off.”
The lack of reasonable term limits has led to multigenerational dynasties pushing us around, staying in power by manipulation. Ironically and supposedly for our own good. Our solution may be found with two simple words: term limits. A solution that’s more important now than ever.
That being said, the whole world is changing and not unexpectedly. I remember well the optimism when the Berlin Wall fell and the “Peace Dividend” was upon all of humanity. Now, teaching that our beautiful country and melting pot culture, rock and roll, apple pie and all should be liquidated and erased because some of our grandparents were mean to each other over the last 300 years is insane. As for the American middle class, registered voter, we have every right to be concerned about the lack of verifiable and open election integrity; there should be no debate. As well as the destruction of our sovereign borders; the world is a dangerous place with many bad people.
The French Republic, our oldest ally, has become so disillusioned with “democratic” voting technology that they went back to counting paper marked ballots by hand. That approach guarantees there is no doubt, every legal vote is properly vetted and counted. Call me an “election denier” if you want; I’ve been called worse by “tolerant people.”
I was once naïve enough to believe that skepticism of the government was part of being a free American. Questioning authority was healthy and expected of our fellow countrymen. Now, it seems that the “experts” are in charge and if you question them in any way you are branded a “right-wing extremist.” Maybe they have missed history class, but “speaking truth to power” used to be important to those on the left who are now commanding us all to “sit down, shut up” and do exactly what the media, president, UN, FBI, CIA, CDC, NEA, EPA, IRS, NIH, NBP, HUD, BLM, AFT, CCP and NBA say.
And if you think anyone in Hollywood gives a rat’s ankle for you or your family, you had better wake up. If you think a recession isn’t a recession because Biden is in office, or being a “woman” isn’t anything special, because a man can be one too, reality is about to burn your biscuits. Once you realize that the socialists have no more use for you, they will burn you too, and you may regret calling your neighbor an “extremist.” We shall be free!
Bret M. Collyer,
Salida