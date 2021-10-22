Dear Editor:
On behalf of the Salida Circus, I want to thank everyone who helped us receive a Colorado Creative Industries Community Revitalization Grant: Chris Thompson for his pro bono general contractor advice; Ethan Hedayat for site plans, blueprints and estimates; Kathryn Dunleavy for translating zoning codes and building regulations; and to all the Salida community members who wrote letters of support.
This grant allows Salida Circus to realize a 15-year dream of having a permanent circus training headquarters.
Another big thank you goes to Katwin Hinerman of Legacy Properties of Colorado, and Kortney Romanetz and Jim Treat at Chaffee Title and Escrow for their good nature as we puzzle-pieced our way through closing on the property. And a huge standing ovation goes to Monty Holmes, aka Captain Zipline, for stepping in at the 11th hour to help us seal the deal. You are a true communitarian.
I also want to publicly acknowledge my brother Joel Dempsey, 1980 national unicycle champion turned attorney, for his generous contribution to this project. His $550,000 donation ensures that the Salida Circus spirit will stay alive for generations to come.
Jennifer Dempsey,
director,
Salida Circus Outreach Foundation