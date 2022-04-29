Dear Editor:
The board of directors of Monarch Community Outreach wants to express our sincere thanks to everyone who participated in our recent raffle. We were able to raise $8,400, a new record for us. We will be using these funds to give back to our local communities.
Our goal this year is $45,000.
The drawing for prizes was held April 9 at Monarch Mountain. Thank you to Monarch for letting us use the outdoor deck to set up our canopy for the event.
Many thanks to our sponsors! We had exceptional prizes this year. Prizes and winners are: Townie bike from Absolute Bikes – Tere Nottingham, Salida; Head skis from Mount Shavano Ski & Snowboard Shop –Kaitlyn Kelly, Salida; 2022-23 Monarch Season Pass from Monarch Mountain – Paul Landahl, Poncha Springs; three-day, two-night llama pack trip from West Elk Pack Llamas – John Barnholt, Salida;
NeverSummer Snowboard from Mountain Sports Haus – Lindsay Kelly, Salida; Rossignal Gear Bag from Salida Mountain Sports – Casey Chelf, Salida; half-day Browns Canyon raft trip from Monumental Expeditions – Mike Crook, Salida; half-day Browns Canyon raft trip from Monumental Expeditions – Jim Bisbee, Colorado Springs;
Half-day Browns Canyon raft trip from Independent Whitewater – Lea Wegen, Salida; Captain Zipline Adventure Package – Jeff Ranta, Colorado Springs; Walk & Wade Guided Fishing Trip from The Next Eddy – Nathan Ward, Salida.
Please visit our website, monarchcommunityoutreach.com, for more information about our organization and how to apply for funds.
Susan Boucher, board president,
Monarch Community Outreach