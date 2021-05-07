Dear Editor:
In a rather odd attempt at damage control, Dominion Voting Systems has apparently decided it was necessary to issue an “official statement,” throughout the state of Colorado, regarding the intelligence community assessment on foreign threats to the 2020 election.
The IC (whose directors were recently appointed by the Biden administration) concluded there was no foreign interference involved and implied the machines were secure, even though the report did not deny the machines were actually connected to the internet.
They further concluded that the public claims of foreign interference were baseless and false and there was “no evidence” of foreign intervention. Maybe we should ask: Where is the evidence from the intelligence community to back up their claims?
After reading the statement it seemed only fair to offer Colorado a different viewpoint backed up by an extensive amount of factual data, videos, witnesses and sworn affidavits to refute the claims of the intelligence community.
Former Trump administration DNI director John Ratcliffe, filed a report on Jan. 18 officially confirming foreign interference in the 2020 election. In December Ratcliffe was quoted by CBS as saying: “There was foreign election interference by China, Iran and Russia in November of this year.”
If you want to hear the flip side of this controversy and what really happened in the 2020 election, watch this 16 minute video on Rumble and decide for yourself which side is telling the truth.
This video is pure data and loaded with evidence. It also reflects the opinions of the vast majority of American voters. Go to Rumble.com, type the word “unmasked” in the search window and hit search.
Mike Cowan
Saguache