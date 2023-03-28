Thanks to participants and sponsors of the Adult Spelling Bee.
The crowd was buzzing as Salida’s top adult spellers went head to head March 14 at Tres Litros. The Adult Spelling Bee was a fundraiser for local youth literacy nonprofit Elevating Readers Together (ERT).
All funds raised at the event will go toward purchasing book vending machines for Salida Middle School and Salida High School. ERT’s first vending machine was installed earlier this year at Longfellow Elementary.
Three top finishers won handmade trophies courtesy of Ryan O’Brien of Sanctum Drawing School. The board of ERT would like to thank Tres Litros for hosting the event and the following sponsors for providing prizes for the top finishers: The Beekeeper’s Honey Boutique, Salida Sports Recycler, Kaleidoscope Toys, Drift & Amble and The Mixing Bowl. We appreciate your magnanimity.
Magnanimity. M-A-G-N-A-N-I-M-I-T-Y. Magnanimity. Thank you and we hope to see you at next year’s bee!