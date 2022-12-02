I’m like a human sundial during the winter months. My home has lots of windows that don’t hold heat inside very well, and when the wind blows they moan like the low note on a pipe organ.
Last winter I went through three very costly tanks of propane. This winter I decided to try to reduce that cost by turning down the thermostat to 50 degrees when I go to bed. During the day I try to keep the thermostat at no more than 60 degrees. But, getting up from a nice warm bed into a 50-degree room, I feel cold as penguin’s butt.
On clear days sunshine coming through the windows is very pleasant. You know, the greenhouse effect, when gases in the atmosphere trap heat similar to the glass roof of a greenhouse. It might be 20 degrees outside, but you can feel warmth coming through the windows like it was a spring day.
So I spend the first part of my day hunkered down on the couch in front of windows on the east side of my house along with my old dog, Yoshi (she’s no fool), both of us keeping as close to the window as we can. Me with my cup of coffee and laptop to keep me informed of the latest disasters around the world.
But, as Ray Charles used to sing, “That lucky ol’ sun ain’t got nothin’ to do, ’cept roll around heaven all day.” It doesn’t take long before the sunshine has rolled around to the south side of my house. So, Yoshi and I bust a move to the south-facing window where I have a daybed set up. This is where the sun likes to hang out the longest. I can spend a good part of the day on that daybed.
You know, sometimes it takes all day to do nothing at all. Norwegian people have a word for this; they call it “Cusily.” But Yoshi is a Japanese breed and in her country its called ”Babla.” Translated to English it means comfortable and cozy. Me and Yoshi, cusily and babla.
During the late afternoon the sun starts slumping westward. This time I have to move to the bedroom to catch the sunshine as it pours in right over my bed. I watch the sun’s last gasp as it falls down behind the Sangres, dragging the greenhouse effect with it.
And it’s only 4:45 in the afternoon.
The shortest day of the year is Dec. 21, the winter solstice. The days will actually begin to feel a bit longer two weeks before the solstice beginning Dec. 7. But it’s still at least four months away before I can ride the light and feel warm sunshine outside on all four cheeks and a couple of chins. Clearly, I was not a polar bear in a former life.