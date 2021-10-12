Dear Editor:

I am writing in support of Abby Jefferson for Salida school board. 

Abby was born and raised in Salida. She comes from a fine family, attended public schools and now has a vested interest, having children in Salida schools.

She is here for our children and believes they and their parents should have a say in what curriculum is used in our schools. 

I know that she will be approachable, having an open-door policy with a willingness to listen to the concerns of others.

Having been a member of this community for 45 years with children who attended our schools, I can say that I would have been honored to have someone with her devotion as a member of Salida school board.

Randy DeTurle,

Salida