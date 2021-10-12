Dear Editor:
I am writing in support of Abby Jefferson for Salida school board.
Abby was born and raised in Salida. She comes from a fine family, attended public schools and now has a vested interest, having children in Salida schools.
She is here for our children and believes they and their parents should have a say in what curriculum is used in our schools.
I know that she will be approachable, having an open-door policy with a willingness to listen to the concerns of others.
Having been a member of this community for 45 years with children who attended our schools, I can say that I would have been honored to have someone with her devotion as a member of Salida school board.
Randy DeTurle,
Salida