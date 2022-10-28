By supporting Adriane Kuhn for county commissioner, I place my faith and hopefully inspire yours in her to lead Chaffee County in the best direction for all of us.
She takes a strong stance on bringing back recycling to Chaffee County and affordable employee housing. These are two issues I firmly believe local leaders have left us wanting better solutions.
It’s understandable they walk a tightrope act between the economic boon of accelerated growth and squeezing out lower-income folks who are finding it harder to make ends meet each month. But one has to wonder, question even, if local leaders could have done more to offset the effects of growth on our restaurant workers, mountain workers, hospital workers and cannabis industry workers – most of whom do not own homes but are at the mercy of the rental market.
I am a homeowner, and I consider myself uber-fortunate. But I am also grateful that there are folks who work very hard to serve us, keep our mountain groomed, keep us safe during surgery and work while we recreate. Without those folks, all of our favorite haunts might be a bit more ghostly, pun intended.
As for recycling, I’m ready to have a place so I am not filling the landfill needlessly and have a little less guilt about the environment. All in all, I believe Adriane will ask the right questions, take the best steps and work for better solutions for Chaffee County.