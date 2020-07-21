Dear Editor:
Thank you from the Salida High School Junior parents and staff sponsors who hosted the parking lot prom and after-prom celebration July 17 at the SHS student parking lot.
Approximately fifty of our junior and senior class students were in attendance. We had the opportunity to give away all of the fantastic prizes donated this year – nearly $4,000 worth of gift certificates and all kinds of nice items.
It was not the party we originally planned but in the spirit of prom and after-prom, we were grateful to celebrate our students and the end of the 2020 school year.
A heartfelt thank you to the many parents, friends, and community volunteers and supporters.
After many months of planning and the last few months of uncertainty, we enjoyed the laughter.
We could not have done it without the support of all our generous sponsors: Patio Pancake, Opal Boutique, Cutler Law Office, Western Archery, First Colorado Land Office, Moonlight Pizza, Salida High School Athletics, Diesslin Structures Inc., High Country Bank;
Mariposa Window and Door, Auto Zone, Mo Burrito, Stotler and Young CPA, Sweeties, Anytime Fitness, Sheree and Kirk Beddingfield, Mishmash Electric, Shell Gas Station, Kim’s Gym, Moltz Construction;
Little Cambodia, Sprockets at the 146, Chill, The Hodgepodge, Lagrees, Dr. Erickson Dental Office, VN Nails, Amicas, Salida Mountain Sports, Cheryl Walker, Anderson Law Office,
Wag-N-Tails, Kaleidoscope Toys, Pinon Real Estate, CJ and Company, Wallbangers, Fun Street Family Arcade, Frost Family, Julie Spezze, Mahorney Family, Su Casa;
Law Office of Zachary Cordova, Hylton Lumber, Central Colorado Dermatology – Dr. Timko, River Runners, Noah’s Ark, Monarch Community Outreach, Purple Potty Gals – Class of 2020 Parents, Salida Pharmacy and Fountain, Salida Hot Springs, Gathering Grounds;
Jsquared Software, River Boat Works, Sacred Grounds, 327 Medical Professionals, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Cabinets and Countertops, Café Dawn, Walmart, Wild Horses Salon, Mixing Bowl and Mountain Sports Haus.
If we have inadvertently left anyone off this list, please know that you are appreciated also.
Thank you all for supporting the Salida High School After Prom Party.
Brandy Coscarella
on behalf of Salida High School and SHS Class of 2021 Parents –
After Prom Committee