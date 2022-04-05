Dear Editor:
Thank you, Jennifer Smith. Your voice was heard by many readers March 22 in the letter you wrote to the editor.
You are carrying a powerful message to our community of Salida. You care about all students.
I submitted my voice on the ongoing failures of Salida School District Superintendent Blackburn.
We need honest leadership and communication. Hopefully all our concerned voices will be heard at the upcoming Salida school board meting April 12.
This will be a true test of time four our newly elected Salida school board members to see if they give a listening ear.
Jennifer Earp-Adamson,
Salida