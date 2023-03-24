I worked for the world’s largest medical device company as an engineer in product development and a senior statistician. Like pharmaceuticals, the industry is highly regulated by the FDA. I understand the burden of proof required to demonstrate a product safe and effective.
Armed with this knowledge I was immunized against COVID the first day eligible. I was infected much later with a recent variant. The vaccine protected me against severe disease with my symptoms being similar to the common cold.
Early in 2021 I was unable to convince my father to be immunized. He was being influenced with anti-vax information from his wife and stepdaughter. “It’s made of aborted baby fetuses.” “It will change your DNA.” On and on. Them getting their information from YouTube. Him not heeding the advice of his doctor and a better informed son.
In April of that year I traveled to Minnesota for my niece’s wedding. My brother played golf with him two days prior to the wedding and reported he had symptoms. The next day I took him in for a COVID test. It was positive, forcing him to miss his granddaughter’s wedding.
I came home then went back when he was admitted to the hospital and took care of him upon his release. The man who beat his age in a round of golf two weeks earlier was now tethered to an oxygen machine, struggling with a walker to cross the room. Turns out the stepdaughter infected him and his wife. The wife was hospitalized also.
He suffered a relapse and was readmitted to the hospital. They released him in a body bag. I watched him die. CPAP strapped to his face, heart racing at 160 bpm, fighting for every breath, his oxygen saturation reading at 70 percent. It was horrible and totally preventable.
Upon returning to settle the estate, the widow stated that she would not have done anything differently.
Her statement, after what had transpired, provides insight into Mr. Phillips’ mindset. As such, Mr. Waxman, you cannot dislodge him from his version of reality. Give it up. It’s like beating your head against a wall. It feels good when you quit.
To the editor who suggests we don’t take the opinions of those who submit letters personally: That is difficult when the influence of those opinions results in a loved one’s unnecessary death.