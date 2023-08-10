Dear Editor:
On July 22 law enforcement, active and retired, held a fundraiser for Special Olympics at Jan’s Restaurant in Buena Vista. Volunteers were Leadville Police Sgt. Don DeLorme, Chaffee County Dispatch Supervisor Annette Stolba, retired Chaffee County dispatcher Darrel Pratt, retired DOC Lt. Bob McGeehan and myself. With the assistance from Jan’s amazing staff we were able to raise $1,128.
On July 29 we held another fundraiser for SOCO at Romeo’s Pancakes in Salida. Salida Police Officers Brenna Osborn, Sean Lombard, Creed Moon and Abby Groover along with State Trooper Rylan Geske and myself, were able to raise $1,626. Again the staff at Romeo’s were outstanding in their assistance.
Law enforcement became involved with Special Olympics beginning in 1981 in Wichita, Kansas, with the first law enforcement torch run. Since that time, the torch run has become the largest grassroots volunteer organization in the world, with over 100,000 officers annually participating and raising over $900 million for Special Olympics.
On behalf of our local law enforcement officers and the staff at Jan’s and Romeo’s, we thank our Special Olympics athletes for your inspiration and dedication that serves as an example for all of us to enjoy life.
Sam Trujillo,
Salida