Dear Editor:
The 25th annual Colorado Brewers Rendezvous Oct. 2 was a sellout with 1,200 attendees, reduced capacity from previous years.
Not included in that number were 53 breweries who came from all over Colorado to partake in what they report as their favorite beer fest in the state, plus food vendors Gosar Ranch Natural Foods, The Divide, Sonny’s Food Truck, Blue Truck Ice Cream and homegrown brewed and canned sodas from Moonlight Pizza.
For the first time, we made this a 21-plus event, and it was well received. This decision was based on industry standards related to the pandemic, keeping our kiddos in mind, plus making it what it really is, an adult event.
Another adult event was our Pre-Vous Rendezvous, which occurred the night before at the SteamPlant ballroom and outdoor plaza. It sold out as well, and our 120 ticket-holders enjoyed craft beers from 20 breweries that served unique beers that were only available that night.
The food was top-notch from The Divide, with music by local musician Chris Nasca.
Helping make this night special was sponsor On Tap Credit Union, a partner with Colorado Brewers Guild.
Thanks to sponsor Anupa I.V., which hosted the VIP Rendezvous experience, which sold out. Tickets afforded guests a spacious lounge area featuring Settings Event Rental cocktail tables, chair massage, private bathrooms and much more.
The weather was perfect and fall colors an added plus. To add to this lovely mix was local entertainment by Mo’Champipple and the Miso Horns. Special thanks to our music sponsor, Bach Builders.
Big shout-out to Monarch Mountain for the glass sponsorship and for hosting a booth at the event; and to High Country Bank – we appreciate your wristband sponsorship; plus banner sponsors Xcel Energy and True Vintage Finds & Homegoods – we appreciate you.
Thanks as well to our partners, the Colorado Brewers Guild. We had to forego the event in 2020, and we worked hard to make the event viable for 2021. Both the chamber and the guild are nonprofits, and funds derived are split between the organizations to help support our members.
Additionally, I would like to thank my staff, Haley McCoy and Linda McMillin, chamber staff volunteers Monica Quintana, Sue Eininger and Chris Arnold, the chamber board of directors and the many volunteers who came out to help.
As part of our infrastructure, thank you to Montrose Water Factory for hydrating our attendees, and our local police department for providing security.
Behind the scenes, thanks to graphic designer Jared Jacob/Sunday Lounge, Public Works, Waste Management, CP’s Portables, Gunnison Ice, High-Country Party Rental, Heart of the Rockies Radio Group, The Mountain Mail, Chaffee County EMS and lastly Tony Perez for our morning meeting burritos. For cleanup help, thank you to Salida Cheer, and for all-day help, Friends of Salida Skateparks.
Both the Pre-Vous and Rendezvous could not have gone better. Everything, including our guests, was stellar. An A + time had by many!
Lori Roberts, executive director,
Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce