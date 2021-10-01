Dear Editor:
Many of us have wondered how to help the refugees fleeing Afghanistan. Not only have they survived an incredible trauma, but now they must resettle in a strange land. Here is a way to help.
Lutheran Family Services in Colorado Springs has a robust Refugee and Asylee Program that helps to furnish apartments with basic necessities. At the present time they have a very low inventory and are in urgent need of the following “gently used” items: mattresses, boxes, frames; dressers; kitchen chairs; large pots and pans; bakeware; mixing/serving bowls; sheets, especially twins; laundry detergent; trash bags; shampoo; and trash cans.
The First Presbyterian Church in Salida at 7 Poncha Blvd. is accepting these items during office hours of Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Please help if you can. Contact me at 719-239-1031 for more information.
Thank you for your support.
Marilyn Bouldin,
Salida