Dear Editor:
In response to the non-rebuttal, rebuttal from James Mueller on March 26:
Another opportunity for real dialogue was wasted with his drive-by-shooting style response. Five hundred words are allowed with which to make one’s case.
Yet Mr. Mueller took the expected hit and run approach that is common from the left when they have no tangible case to make.
However, it was interesting that, by default, he admitted that he was grossly uninformed. He almost seemed proud that he did not know what me and Mr. Nachtrieb were talking about.
I guess ignorance is truly bliss for some. Stating, he would “need the Mars Rover to look for it.” Newsflash: You don’t need the Mars rover to see Venezuela.
Feel free to travel there to see firsthand what these global Marxists have planned for our country. The current administration has steered our country towards the rocks, opened the throttle and are hanging on to the steering wheel with both hands, cackling like a confused Kamala as we rush headlong into the worst calamity the U.S. has ever seen.
They have, in effect stolen the identity of our kids and grandkids to open credit card accounts and are currently mortgaging their futures for pie in the sky programs that will never succeed.
Please, tell us Mr. Mueller how any of the following government programs “takes care of its own people.”
Borrowing money from China to pass “legislation” to address the COVID-19 pandemic where a paltry 9 percent actually addresses the pandemic?
An “infrastructure bill” that spends 5 percent on infrastructure?
Opening our southern border, creating an unprecedented humanitarian disaster, then pretending it’s not happening, yet blaming Trump for it?
Drug cartels are getting richer everyday while dangerous criminals and drugs are imported as border agents try to prevent children from drowning and being dropped over the border wall?
The obvious COVID-19 concerns in the vastly overcrowded “welcome centers” the president and media are trying to ignore as the humanitarian disaster and super-spreader event that it is?
How about the unprecedented tax increases that are coming that will most definitely hit the middle class the hardest?
How about the increases in energy and fuel prices that are already hurting the middle class the most?
How about the self-inflicted job losses as Biden closes down good paying union jobs to satisfy the “theoretical environmentalist” zealot mob?
Does his constant race baiting help anything?
What about his lie to get the schools open again?
As far as lying goes, even the Washington Post recently “awarded” the liar in chief four “Pinocchio’s” for his false claims about the recently passed Georgia voting law, requiring IDs for voters, which are free.
The next day, when asked about it his lying press secretary doubled down on his lie, evidently hoping for a record eight “Pinnochio’s.”
All of this and more is why I contend that the left has absolutely no credibility and/or moral high ground at all. And I refuse to pretend they do. I look forward to substantive replies.
Bret M. Collyer Salida