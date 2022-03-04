Dear Editor:
In response to Ms. Smith’s Friday letter regarding “spilling the beans,” I would suggest she avail herself of a very informative book, “Anything for a Vote” by Joseph Cummins.
This book ably covers every presidential election in our country’s history from George Washington through Barack Obama. It clearly addresses the “dirty tricks” employed by every political party under whatever name they currently employed themselves.
This naming in itself is quite interesting and enlightening; however, the relevant point here is that upon reading this book, one will discover how many “presidents who never should have been” marched through the pages of history for better or for worse. All elections have been plagued by the dubious practice of “dirty tricks” simply to get their chosen party member elected, qualified or not. Somehow, we have as a country survived them all.
Beverly Miller,
Nathrop