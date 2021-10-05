Dear Editor:
I am happily supporting Abby Jefferson in her candidacy for the Salida school board. Abby has been a part of the Salida community all of her life. She spent her school years in Salida public schools and is now partnering with Salida schools where her children are students. Over the years, Abby has served in various volunteer activities in the Salida schools.
Abby epitomizes determination, fairness and compassion. I have observed that she is dedicated, level-headed and works well with a wide variety of people. She takes the time to do her homework and fully understand the issues she is working on.
Having seen Abby in action, one thing that continues to impress me about her is the enormous energy she brings to anything she is involved with – her family, her work, her community, you name it. And Salida schools are a topic she is truly passionate about.
As she campaigns, Abby has been working hard to gather input from parents, teachers and other citizens about what they think is going well and what needs improvement in our schools. She will be very open to input from a wide variety of sources – especially parents – if elected.
Join me in giving Abby one of your votes to serve on the Salida school board this November.
Carol Keller,
Salida