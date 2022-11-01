With respect to ballot issue 2D, it seems there are really only two choices.
We can approve the Salida Bottling Company project, with its increased density of 16 units, which includes four workforce housing units. This building is designed to be architecturally compatible with the Salida Historical District.
Or we vote it down, opening the door to either the current or a future owner to build another architecturally boring box of 10 units and the city gets only one workforce housing unit.
Given that we are in the midst of a housing emergency, the developer’s effort to increase density and the city’s effort to negotiate a higher percentage of inclusionary housing units than are required by ordinance should be affirmed by “yes” votes from Salida residents.