Dear Editor:
I am shocked and dismayed at the terrible decision by our commissioners to move to a four-day work week without any input from the citizens.
Of course the county employees wanted a three-day weekend. But this move will definitely create a hardship for the citizens (read taxpayers) in our county.
It is painfully apparent that none of these “leaders” are going to be around for another term.
What is also very clear is that the inmates are running the asylum in this county.
Gene Holmes,
Salida