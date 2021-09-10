Dear Editor:
This is in response to the person who is supporting Joe Biden and his administration on Afghanistan. No one is blaming him for the Afghan war. It’s been going on for 20 years. What people are doing is holding him accountable for his botched exit strategy from Afghanistan. Here are the reasons why:
1. He closed the air base that was defendable.
2. He left billions of dollars of military equipment behind for our enemies to use against us and our allies. Our taxpayer dollars paid for that equipment. He stood on national television stating that the equipment was inoperable. The next day on national TV, there were videos showing the Taliban driving our tanks, flying our helicopters, carrying our guns and wearing our uniforms.
3. He told our country on national television he wouldn’t leave any Americans behind or our allies. Instead he did and brought thousands of Afghans to our country who are now living on our military bases, which our tax dollars are being used to support them. We don’t know who they are because they have never been vetted.
4. American soldiers were killed. It didn’t have to happen if he had a better exit strategy. He was looking at his watch while their caskets were being taken off the transport plane. He was so disrespectful to the solider’s families.
Americans are fed up with the administration and their lies. That is why he and his administration are being held accountable. He promised to protect Americans and he is not doing that. Leaving Americans behind to die or be murdered is outrageous. It’s offensive to me that he and his administration are taking a victory lap for the exit from Afghanistan. It was a huge failure. He is not holding up to his responsibilities to our country.
Susan Hill,
Poncha Springs