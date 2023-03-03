I would like to congratulate the following Salida High School music students on earning spots at our state and local university honor festival. If you see them, please congratulate them on their accomplishments.
2022-2023 Honor Festival Students:
Tri-Peaks League Honor Band: Aubree Ediger, Ben Smith, Cat Manrique, Clara Streeter, Rachel Anderson and Grace McFarland.
Western Colorado University All Colorado Honor Band: Aubree Ediger, Ben Smith, Cat Manrique, Caleb Vold, Clara Streeter, Kathy Guzman-Castro and Rachel Anderson.
Adams State All Colorado Honor Band: Aubree Ediger, Ben Smith, Cat Manrique, Caleb Vold, Clara Streeter, Kathy Guzman-Castro, Rachel Anderson, Peyton Bowers and Conor McConathy.
All-State Honor Band: Clara Streeter.
Adams State Top of the Nation Honor Choir: Marcus Gallegos, Scarlett Campell, Jessica Clinton, Athena Smith, Claire Dessain, Trey Andres, Lillyanne Beck, Chloe Epperson, Kaylee Johnson, Nika Peterson, Kaia Trevor, Kathy Guzman-Castro and Reese Daughertry.
All-State Choir: Ben Smith.
Thank you, students, for your effort and dedication to the Salida High School music program.