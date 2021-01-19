Dear Editor:
With regards to the story on railroads on Jan. 5, we are full of hope and optimism of a return of a train station in Salida. I feel the positive points to this are as follows:
1. More tourism would increase business for the downtown shops.
2. More businesses would move here.
3. Jobs created.
4. Commuting to larger cities for jobs thus eliminating driving through the pass in winter conditions.
5. More homes would be purchased here as well as built, which would increase real estate sales and construction.
6. A relaxing train ride would enhance travel and add to the ambience of this great town of Salida. A wonderful alternative to flying.
A step back in time would be refreshing.
Harley and Patricia McKinney
Salida