Dear Editor:
Dear Dad,
Oh, how I wish you could visit Chaffee County, the place I fell in love with some 15 years ago. The views of these majestic mountains, the open spaces, all the friendly people (equal to us Canadians!) – all of it is just incredible. However, this summer our skies have been blurred more than ever by smoke, fine particles from some thousand miles away: particles of people’s lives, their homes, their business, their memories and maybe even their tears … up in smoke and ash.
Dad, from my earliest memories you taught me to never leave the house without checking if the stove and oven were turned off, the iron was unplugged, to always clean the clothes dryer vent before every use, to always have a fire extinguisher in my kitchen and to make sure it was “in date” and to know how to use it. You taught me to never throw water on an oil fire, to never put butter on a burn but to use an ice-water bath.
But Dad, you never taught me how to deal with all the smoke from other people’s pain.
Today, I was at the corner of U.S. 50 and 285 in Poncha Springs where firefighters were holding out “the boot” collecting money. I didn’t have any significant money on me, just some coins in my purse and some in the console of my truck. I remember when I was a little girl back in Canada, the hundred of miles you walked, knocking on doors to collect any money for muscular dystrophy. My heart filled with unbelievable pride for the 30 years of volunteer firefighting service you did in our small town in Ontario.
Turning left onto Rainbow Boulevard today, I realized that all firefighters are in it for the long haul. To fight small fires or the thousands of acres burning in so many states. They never – nor did you, Dad – turn your back on your duty.
I had so many errands to run today but instead I went directly to the bank and withdrew some extra money and turned around and went back to put more money into the firefighters’ boot. I did it in honor of you, Dad.
Dad, Chaffee County witnessed the aftermath from the California fires this summer up close. We are absolutely no different from them. I hope that we will learn from their misfortune, be proactive and to help those amazing firefighters by doing our part, honoring all of them here. They can only do so much, but with everyone’s help, we can help them when it comes time for them to help us – and I know they will.
Dad, three years ago on Sept. 7, I held you while you took your last breath. You were a giant of a man, the measure of a man, and I miss you so deeply.
Please – everyone – please help our valiant, courageous firefighters.
Shelley Winters-Stein,
Salida