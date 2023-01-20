Dear Editor:
I don’t know about you, but I think there’s revolution in the air. Maybe in the water and food, too.
If we define “revolution” as open violent rebellion against an established government, the signs are everywhere. The Jan. 6 insurrection. A plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor. Attacks on the power grid. People with AR-15s are appearing at polling places and the homes of public officials.
Young Republicans met recently in New York. The theme was an open declaration of war against the left. Marjorie Taylor Greene was featured speaker. (Eat your heart out, Lauren Boebert.)
The revolutionaries aren’t shy about expressing their beliefs. These include combinations of various ideologies – Christianity, nationalism, white supremacy and libertarianism (gun rights). They identify themselves as “patriots” and their opponents as traitors serving a “deep state” socialist regime that wants to enslave them.
Now all this may sound like patent insanity to most Americans, and I sincerely hope it does. Still, you have to wonder: How many revolutionaries are we talking about here?
As a benchmark, let’s use the 2020 election. Trump got 75 million votes. Conservatively, say 10 percent are red-blooded MAGA – that’s 7.5 million people. And, still conservatively, say 10 percent of those are extreme MAGA, who enthusiastically support the violent overthrow of the government.
That’s 750,000 people.
Say only 10 percent of them pull the trigger when the time comes. Revolution is a physically and emotionally stressful activity – lots of people would bow out for health reasons. Or because they’re not mentally prepared to cross that Rubicon, to actually spill blood and risk death or imprisonment.
This leaves 75,000.
That’s the population of a small city. Americans ready, willing and able to execute a violent rebellion to overthrow the government. (At the federal, state or local level.) Certainly well-armed, possibly trained and organized. Including an unknown number of moles – legislators, judges, law enforcement and military personnel – the very people the government would be relying on to defend it.
Which raises another question: What are the odds of this revolution succeeding? (And what’s the over-under?)
My guess is that well over 90 percent of the revolutions attempted in human history have ended in failure. Most established governments are just too powerful and entrenched to dislodge. It’s the NFL against a high school team, and they’re always playing a home game.
Still, that failure number is not zero.
Revolutionary success depends on several factors. A government’s stability and competence. The revolutionaries’ tenacity, resources, organizational skills. The unpredictable unfolding of events. Sheer dumb luck.
It happened 90 years ago in Germany. A militant political minority, led by a charismatic racist demagogue, seized control of a major world power. Their successful revolution lasted 12 years and cost the world 60 million lives.
And this current revolution that’s in the air? How does that story end? In the words of the philosopher: “The answer, my friend, is blowing in the wind. The answer is blowing in the wind.”
Marty Rush,
Salida