Dear Editor:
We are a divided country, but I hope we all can agree on one thing. It’s not good for our nation, our communities, or our families to be immersed in anger, judgement and hate.
I hope that influential people in all walks of life will actively seek to re-unite us, but I also think that, if healing is to take place, it will have to come from the ground up, a sort of grass-roots movement.
And I believe that if healing is to take place, we’ll all need to take small steps – our division will not go away overnight.
Here’s one idea. We could start by simply refraining from calling other people names, refraining from using insulting language and sarcasm.
I know that when I’ve done that, it just feeds my own anger, and obviously it provokes an angry response from the one I insult.
It’s simple, but not necessarily easy, since most of us have developed hot buttons.
But it wouldn’t require that anyone change their opinions or beliefs, just that they make a decision to be civil.
If that simple suggestion was adopted by most people, we could dial down the temperature, first in our communities, then in our society. It’s a beginning.
In 2017, I was able to take a trip to Germany and Austria to re-trace the path my dad followed fighting with General Patton’s Third Army in WWII.
By chance, we were in Austria just before national elections were held.
It was chilling. One of the political parties was using divisive hateful language, some of the same slogans used by Hitler and the Nazi’s.
And it was clear that this message resonated with a great many Austrians. The hate and anger spawned over 90 years ago had never died out.
Apparently two or three generations of parents have taught their children to continue to hate. In the United States of America, we need to do better.
We need to nurture “One nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all”.
I hope that readers who agree will send in their ideas about how to start the healing. In the meantime, please – please watch this short video by the U.S. Air Force Band and Chorus. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q41ctPLDHvU.
Dennis Radabaugh
Nathrop