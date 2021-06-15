‘Never disrespect our flag’ Jun 15, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dear Editor:Our Founding Fathers – “All men are created equal,” except for the slave I own.Never disrespect our flag. If things are that bad for you, maybe you should leave our country and try someplace else. Thomas A. Kaercher,Salida Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Latest e-Edition Mountain Mail To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Top Ads featured HRRMC - ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Updated 19 hrs ago featured United Roofing of Colorado Updated Apr 23, 2021