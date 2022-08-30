My husband and I have been looking for a new place to put down roots and have a friend who lived in Salida 20 years ago and raved about it.
At first we were excited about what we read, but then I found some disturbing statistics about crime. A search of your archives turned up over 300 hits over the last two years, and many of the crimes your staff reported on were serious and often felonies. However, the vandalism of yard signs and LGBTQ flags is just as disturbing to me and my husband.
We are very disappointed to take Salida off our list of possibilities. What has happened to your community?