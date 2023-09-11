Dear Editor:
The Salida School District Athletic Department would like to thank everyone who made it possible for us to host the annual Sports Physical Night on Aug. 7.
A huge thank you to our athletic trainer Eddy Velazco, who organized the majority of this event. Thank you to all the physicians, nurses and other medical staff who donated their time for the evening. We appreciate you all very much. We are grateful to be able to offer this service to our Spartan athletes.
Salida School District Athletic Department:
Marko Hahn, activities manager, and
Cassie Luttrell, activities assistant