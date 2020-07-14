Dear Editor:
Coronavirus has become an issue in our lives, all across the nation. In our fairy-tale town of Salida it seemed like we had it licked.
No new cases and it seemed like business as usual. But, suddenly we have what seems like an outbreak in Chaffee County. What went wrong?
The most recent data has the county at 116 cases, significantly up from 82 a week ago. Average Joe/Jill citizen does not have access to important information, such as who or where, but it is alarming.
Recently I drove through downtown Salida and was surprised by how crowded it was and the absence of mask wearing people. Why is that?
Why do we not have an ordinance in place mandating mask wearing?
It’s not about freedom of choice. A crisis demands governance to protect the people.
Community health supersedes individual “freedom.” I urge our government leaders to act and protect the citizenry.
Dewey Groover
Salida